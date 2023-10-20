The Anambra State National and State House of Assembly has declared the election of Afam Victor Ogene as the authentic winner of the Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

The three-member panel held Ogene's victory against the petition of the PDP candidate, Chukwuka Onyema, in the February 25

Reacting to the court verdict, Ogene said the court judgment was the validation of the people's will

Awka, Anambra - The Anambra national and state assembly election petition tribunal in Awka has upheld the election of Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

On Friday, October 20, the court, in its verdict, declared Ogene as the authentic winner of the poll, Vanguard reported.

LP Reps thanks constituent after court of appeal victory

Source: Twitter

Ogene commends tribunal verdicts

Reacting to the judgment of the court, the lawmaker said the verdict is a validation of the will of the people and the grace of God that is undeniable.

Ogene's victory was upheld by the three-man panel of the tribunal against the petition of Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on April 15, declared Ogene as the winner of the election at the end of a supplementary poll at the federal constituency.

Ogene of the Labour Party scored 10,851 of the total votes cast in the constituency, while Onyema of the PDP garnered 10,619 votes. Coming distance third was Hon. Arinze Awogu, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who polled 10,155 votes.

Ogene speaks after court of appeal verdict

The Ogbaru Federal Constituency election, which was earlier conducted during February 25 presidential and national assembly election, was declared inconclusive by INEC before a rerun was conducted on April 15.

Reacting to the judgment on Friday, Ogene comment reads in part:

“I want to specially appreciate God for His faithfulness in ensuring that the light which He lit for the people would never be extinguished by the shenanigans of those who seek to exalt themselves against His will and His divine agenda for ndi Ogbahu."

