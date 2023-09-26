Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said he would ensure that the house deficit facing the court of court of appeal judges is addressed

The minister made the vow while delivering his address at the beginning of the 2023/2024 legal year of the court of appeal in Abuja on Monday

Wike noted that President Bola Tinubu recognised the judiciary being the third tier of government and its important to his renewed hope agenda

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has promised to address the house deficit issues confronting the court of appeal judges.

The minister made the promise while delivering his speech at the celebration of the beginning of the court of appeal new 2023/2023 legal year in Abuja on Monday, September 25.

Wike vows to address house deficit for court of appeal judges as FCT minister Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike addresses court of appeal judges

According to the former governor of Rivers State;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We are not unaware of challenges confronting justices of this honourable court in the FCT, especially the problem associated with their accommodation. We will look closely at this matter to see how it can be best mitigated."

Wike further expressed the confidence that Nigerians would continue to see the judiciary as a weapon of justice and as platform to resolve disputes.

The minister maintained that the judiciary as a tier of government was critical to the "renewed hope" agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike promises to bring back Abuja lost glory

He reiterated that his administration at the FCT would be committed to implement reforms that would restore the good days of the federal capital that Nigerians would be proud of.

The former governor of Rivers State then called for the support of the judiciary in his visionary journey to rejuvenate the FCT.

Wike said his resolute to provide necessary support for the judiciary was due to the recognition that the third tier of government is important to the preservation of justice, citizens' rights protection and the wellbeing of Nigerian society.

See the video here:

PDP defends Wike, faults Atiku’s spokesman for calling FCT minister NURTW member

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP in Rivers State has kicked against the comment made by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council in the 2023 election.

Bwala was alleged in a video to have said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, was working with the NURTW when Atiku and others were forming the PDP.

But Kingsley Chuku, the PDP legal adviser in Rivers, cautioned Bwala against advertising wrong information, adding that the former governor was a well-known lawyer in Port Harcourt before joining politics.

Source: Legit.ng