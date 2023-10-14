AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has filed an appeal to challenge Governor Sanwo-Olu

The PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos State filed 34 grounds of appeal

The new court case is meant to challenge the Lagos state tribunal's verdict that dismissed Jandor's petition and upheld Sanwo-Olu's reelection victory

The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran best known as Jandor, has filed his notice of appeal challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's victory.

Jandor moves to challenge Sanwo-Olu’s second-term election victory. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu, Abdulazeez Adediran

Source: Facebook

Jandor files 34 grounds of appeal against Lagos gov

The 38-page document dated October 13, with 34 grounds of appeal was filed by his team of lawyers led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Clement Onwuenwunor to challenge the Monday, September 25 judgment of the state election petition tribunal, Channels TV reported.

Respondents in Jandor's appeal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour were all listed as respondents in the notice of appeal.

The Punch reported that in the grounds of appeal, Jandor argued that the issue of disqualification of the winner of an election is both a pre and post-election dispute and that it was highly erroneous of the tribunal to treat it as merely a pre-election issue”.

Rhodes-Vivour files 21 grounds of appeal, challenges Sanwo-Olu's victory

Legit.ng reported earlier that Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour (GRV) has filed an appeal against Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Rhodes Vivour filed a notice of Appeal before the Court of Appeal, Lagos challenging the decision of the tribunal which upheld the return of Sanwo-Olu.

The notice of appeal, according to reports, which was settled by one of his lawyers, Olagbade Benson on behalf of 12 others was filed on Saturday, October 7 and has 21 grounds of appeal, Channels TV reported on Wednesday, October 11.

Tribunal gives verdict on Sanwo-Olu's fate over Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal upheld the return of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of the state.

In a judgment read by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on behalf of the three-man panel on Monday, September 25, the court dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, for lacking merit.

Tribunal dismisses APC’s objection against Jandor, PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which asked it to set aside the petition of the PDP.

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25.

Source: Legit.ng