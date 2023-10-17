Appeal Court wants some election cases to be transferred to Lagos state and Abuja, due to recent developments in the polity

Monica Dongban-Mensem, president of the court of appeal, issued a directive to this effect, as judges are being accused of bribery and corruption

The fresh order affects the election petitions on gubernatorial, national and state assemblies’ elections conducted between February and March 2023

FCT, Abuja - Monica Dongban-Mensem, president of the court of appeal, has issued a fresh directive that will affect petitions regarding the 2023 election dispute.

The appeal court transferred all election cases pending before the court to the Abuja and Lagos divisions.

The court directed that all appeals arising from the election petition cases across the country be transferred to the Abuja and Lagos divisions.

As reported by The Cable, the order affects the gubernatorial, national and state assembly elections, which are held between February 25, and March 18, 2023.

By this order of Dongban-Mensem, only two of the 20 divisions of the court would determine all appellate cases arising from the judgements of the elections petition tribunals throughout the country, Leadership report added.

Why did the court order the transfer of cases to Lagos, Abuja

Following the action, the Abuja division will handle appeals from 19 northern states while 17 southern states’ cases will be heard in Lagos.

The directive was issued following allegations and petitions against state tribunal judges.

