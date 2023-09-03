Bosun Jeje, a former Lagos state commissioner for housing, has passed away, as confirmed by his elder brother, Pastor Adekunle Jeje

The commissioner's death was announced by his elder brother, Pastor Adekunle Jeje, on his Facebook page on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Bosun Jeje (middle), a former commissioner in Lagos state, is dead. Photo credit: Aremo Omoba Adebisi

“May your soul rest in peace my dear aburo Moshood Olatunbosun Adedeji Jeje aka BOJECO, Mr PARKERS died September 2, 2023. Buried according to Muslim rites," the statement read.

Legit.ng gathers that Jeje served as the commissioner for housing during ex-governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa mourns Bosun Jeje

Meanwhile, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, a former lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, has reacted to Jeje's death, describing it as shocking.

"It is with shock sadness that I write to Commiserate with the entire Jeje Family as well as the leadership/members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State in general and Lagos East Senatorial District in particular, over the shocking passage of late Honourable Bosun Jeje in the early hours of Saturday 2nd September, 2023," the Senator said in a statement posted on Facebok.

He described the deceased as a brother and friend, a "decent gentleman, lawyer, banker, philanthropist, businessman and politician who dedicated his life to public service. "

Ashafa's condolence message read further:

"As a former Honourable Commissioner for Housing from Lagos East Senatorial District, Bosun proved his mettle with various brilliant ideas focused on alleviating some of the housing challenges faced by Lagosians. He was no doubt a technocrat and a dependable ally in service of our dear state, Lagos.

"In times like these when our hearts are heavy with grief and the pain of loss, we continue to pray for the comfort and fortitude of Almighty Allah to abide with his dear family.

"May the soul of late Honourable Bosun Jeje find eternal repose in Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen."

How Gbajabiamila defeated Bosun Jeje

Legit.ng recalls that Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, defeated Bosun Jeje to win re-election for a sixth term in office.

Gbajabiamila defeated Jeje, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Surulere 1 federal constituency election.

Gbajabiamila, who has now resigned from the National Assembly to serve as President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, polled 19,717 votes to defeat the late PDP candidate, who scored 5,121 votes.

