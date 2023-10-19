INEC has reacted to the claims making rounds on the internet regarding its credibility in the 2023 general elections

The nation's electoral umpire noted that it is incorrect for the poll to be rated by the number of petitions filed by aggrieved candidates in the court

INEC commissioner on information and voter education, Sam Olumekun, made this known through a statement issued on Thursday, October 19 while faulting a media report

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, October 19, maintained that it is inappropriate to rate the 2023 general elections by the number of petitions filed in courts.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, Sam Olumekun made this assertion in a statement shared via its official website on X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 19.

Olumekun said INEC's attention has been drawn to a report titled, ‘INEC’s credibility sinks as 94% contested posts awaits tribunals.’

According to Olumekun, the report indicates that INEC's actions or inactions are the basis for election petitions. However, it was emphasized that some litigants file petitions over highly improbable scenarios, only to later withdraw them or have them dismissed by tribunals.

INEC made this statement while reacting to the report that 94 percent of all the elective positions contested in the 2023 general elections are being contested at the tribunal.

"It is inappropriate to solely assess the credibility of INEC or the conduct of the 2023 general election on the number of petitions filed by litigants who, in any case, have the right to do so under the law," INEC stated.

