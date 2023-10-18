Social media users have reacted to the recent court judgement on the charge filed against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company

Many netizens maintained that the court's judgement was influenced by Ubah's recent move to the ruling APC as few opined "his sins have been forgiven"

Meanwhile, the court struck out the suit against Ubah's alleged indebtedness, days after he dumped his party, the YPP, and defected to the ruling APC

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state, has dismissed that suit filed against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

The federal government has withdrawn the criminal charges against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a few weeks after defecting to APC. Photo credit: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Court rules on Ubah's case vs AMCON

As reported by Channels TV, the court struck out the charge filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against Ubah and his company, over an alleged N135bn indebtedness.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charge following an oral application by counsel for AMCON, Oluwaseun Onabowu, seeking the withdrawal of the suit.

Why the court dismissed the case against Ubah

Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, was absent in court today, but during the proceedings, counsel for the complainant informed the court that the parties had agreed that the case against the Senator should be withdrawn in Lagos.

The counsel therefore urged the court to strike out the charge filed against the Defendants.

Counsel for the defendants, Mrs Ifeoma Esom, also confirmed to the court that agreements have been reached with the complainant.

In his ruling, Justice Oweibo struck out the charge.

Nigerians react as FG withdraws case against Ubah

Nigerians took to the X page of Channels TV and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@ubig1 tweeted":

"When you join APC “all your sins are forgiven.” - Oshiomole.

"Ifeanyi Uba’s sins have been forgiven after he joined APC."

@iamBodee tweeted:

"We see what you did there sir!! If you don't get, just forget about it."

@ImaredonJ tweeted:

"Swap party and get rewarded."

@shegzoO tweeted:

"Join APC and your sins will be forgiven.."

Ifeanyi Ubah joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubah dumped the YPP for the APC.

Ubah, who was elected for a second term in February 2023 under YPP, attributed the move to the insurmountable disagreements within the party.

Ubah says 80% of Igbo get wealth from Tinubu’s Lagos 'legacy'

Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has said about 80 percent of Igbo people amass their wealth from President Bola Tinubu’s 'legacy' in Lagos state.

On Thursday, October 12, a grand reception was held in honour of Senator Ubah at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja.

The reception was held by the national leadership of the APC after Ubah notified the Senate of his intention to move from the YPP to the governing party.

