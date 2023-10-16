There is an uproar in Abia State over the recent controversial comment of Governor Alex Otti

At a recent event, it was gathered that the governor declared that the era of indigene and non-indigene is over in the state

Governor Otti was said to have appointed a non-indigene as the Mayor of a major city in Abia, which further sparked more uproar

Aba, Abia - The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia state, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, has warned the current governor, Alex Otti, cautioning him against actions and statements that could lead to unrest in the state.

Chief Chikamnayo's response came after Governor Otti announced appointing Ide John Udeagbala, a non-indigene from Anambra State, as the Mayor of Aba City.

In this announcement, Governor Otti declared that Abia state's era of distinguishing between indigenes and non-indigenes was over.

Chikamnayo calls for Tinubu's intervention

In his statement released to the media on Monday, October 16, Chief Chikamnayo called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and law enforcement agencies to intervene swiftly and prevent Governor Otti from potentially destabilizing the state.

Chief Chikamnayo emphasized that Aba, historically, is not a "no man's land", as Governor Otti suggested, but belongs to two related communities known as ABA NA OHAZU.

He said:

"Non-indigenes from other parts of Abia State and or Igbo land like old Bende, Anambra, Enugu, Imo State or Ebonyi, regardless of their wealth or status, should never allow themselves to be deceived by Mr Alex Otti to assume that they can mutate into the owners of Aba.

"By recklessly declaring that Aba is a NO MAN'S LAND, Mr Alex Otti is inadvertently setting Abia on fire and instigating avoidable unrest in that peaceful city. For reasons best known to him, he is ostensibly trying to stoke this fire of indigene-non-indigene dichotomy to further insult the Ngwa Nation and polarize the polity."

While disapproving of the statement attributed to the Governor, the former Commissioner expressed that Chief Udeagbala has established a strong reputation in Aba and maintained harmonious relations with the community.

Chikamnayo warned that he should avoid getting involved with any small-time fraudsters.

Chief Chikamnayo futher said:

"Aba people, Abians everywhere and all peace-loving people everywhere should shun devilish instigation and embrace peace.

"Can Mr Alex Otti go to Umuahia and tell Ibeku and Ohuhu people that Umuahia North is a no man's land? Can he go to Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt or Warri and make such an inflammatory, nonsensical statement?"

PDP reacts as Governor Otti allegedly attacks Anglican Church leaders

In another report, Governor Otti suffered another backlash from the opposition party, PDP, over his leadership style.

He was heavily condemned for his response to the leaders of the Anglican Church leadership (Aba Diocese) on the construction and rehabilitation of roads.

The PDP also accused Governor Otti of not paying the salaries of the civil servants he sacked some 100 days ago.

