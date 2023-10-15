A prediction has been made that there might be an upset in the Kogi State gubernatorial elections

In an exclusive chat, public affairs commentator and security expert Dr Abubakar San told Legit.ng that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might lose

He stated that the popularity of Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is a threat to APC's Usman Ododo

FCT, Abuja - The Kogi governorship polls slated for Saturday, November 11, have been regarded as likeliest to be the most challenging election in the off-cycle electoral season.

Seasoned public affairs and electoral analyst Dr Abubakar Sani has revealed that the elections in Kogi would be keenly contested.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he revealed that the popularity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has begun to fade away.

He stated that this is because of the emergence of Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who hails from the Igala ethnicity, the most populated in Kogi State.

He said:

"...With the way Murtala Ajaka of the SDP is becoming popular by the day, I don't think Ododo of the APC will find it easy to win the elections."

Dr Sani stated that the election would be keenly contested and that the SDP candidate stood a better chance to dominate the ballot if all the candidates followed the electoral rules strictly.

Electoral violence in Kogi polls

He also foresees the regular violent conduct of the elections as it has been in previous polls in Kogi over the years.

Dr Sani said:

"Kogi State has always witnessed violence during elections...I see Murtala of the SDP winning the election and the APC doing everything to stop it."

Three major candidates have emerged ahead of the elections in Kogi State, with Alhaji Usman Ododo flying the flag of the APC, Murtala Ajaka for the SDP and Senator Dino Melaye for the PDP.

