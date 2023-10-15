Vice President Kashim Shettima will be leaving Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu in Beijing, China

Shettima will be deliberating alongside 130 other world leaders at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum

At the forum, the vice president will be meeting other investment leaders across the world to discuss Nigeria's economy in line with President Tinubu's economy policy

FCT, Abuja - Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, is set to leave Abuja, the country's capital, for Beijing in China to represent President Bola Tinubu at the forthcoming 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum.

According to a statement from the presidency, the event was scheduled to take place between October 16-18 of October.

Shettima to meet world leaders on Nigeria's economy

Shettima will be attending the event alongside leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe, and they will be deliberating on the theme “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The vice president was expected to represent Nigeria at the forum and he would be talking to investors for several developmental projects.

He was also expected to meet other world leaders for bilateral discussion that would promote Nigeria's trade and relations on investment in relation with President Tinubu's economic development agenda.

The history of BRI Shettima would be attending

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) 2023 edition would mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI which was orchestrated by Xi Jinping, the China President. BRI was an initiative for global infrastructural development strategy.

In 2013, the government of the Peoples Republic of China adopted and launched the BRI to seek global action to enhance cooperation and promote investment in infrastructure in about 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia through maritime and land routes.

See the statement here:

