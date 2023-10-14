Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been warned to swallow his defeat at the election and stop making a religious-inciting statement

The incumbent recently accused the two Christian judges who ruled against him of conspiring with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, has urged the incumbent to vacate his administrative seat honourably

Lafia, Nasarawa - Senator Walid Jibrin, the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule for blaming his defeat on religion.

Recall that Governor Sule, at a recent public event, accused two of the tribunal judges (Christians) who ruled against him of conspiring with the candidate of the PDP, Dr David Ombugadu.

On Monday, October 2, the election tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC. Photo Credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

He stated that he lost the election tribunal because all three of them were Christians and wanted him out of power at all costs because he was a Muslim.

Reacting to these comments, Senator Jibrin, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 15, criticised the incumbent for stooping so low to blame his defeat on religion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 70-year-old PDP chieftain said:

"Islam does not approve of robbery or injustice or cheating your neighbour on the basis of religion.

"Islam is first and foremost about truth, fear of God, and justice! Sule and everyone in Nasarawa state and Nigeria know that Sule did not win the election and, therefore, should not be governor in Nasarawa against the Will of the people and the Law."

North Central must learn from Yoruba land - Senator Jibrin

He further criticised the incumbent for trying to divide “the Judiciary on religious lines” nothing that it is the last hope of the commoner.

Senator Jibrin stated that the emergence of Dr Ombugadu as the first Christian governor of the state since 1996 was an opportunity to unite the state for “peace, good governances and democracy to nature!”

He said:

"We in the North Central must learn from Yoruba land where there is peace because Muslims and Christians avoid politics of religion and rather vote those will solve their problems."

The election tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of the state in the March 18 governorship polls.

The verdict was delivered virtually on Monday, October 2, with two judges affirming Ombugadu’s victory and one other ruling in favour of Governor Sule.

Nasarawa guber: PDP’s Ombugadu to dethrone Muslim monarchs? Tribunal declared “governor-elect” reacts

Meanwhile, Ombugadu, the governor-elect declared by the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal, denied reports that he would sack traditional monarchs.

His response is on the heels of media reports that he is plotting to replace Muslim monarchs with Christians.

Ombugadu reiterated that he is willing and ready with all the monarchs as he urged the media to apply caution and verify their news sources before publishing.

Source: Legit.ng