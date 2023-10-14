President Bola Tinubu has appointed 14 management team members for the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA)

Surprisingly, the new chairman of the agency is a 24-year-old Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, a first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Brighton University, UK

Kashim Imam's father is a chieftain of the PDP and a candidate of the party in the 2003 and 2007 governorship elections in Borno State

Maiduguri, Borno - President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new governing board and management for the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA) for four years.

The newly appointed chairman of the FERMA, Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam turned out to be the youngest to whom Tinubu has dished out leadership roles since he was sworn in as President of Nigeria.

President Tinubu has been commended for appointing many youths into his cabinet. He had earlier promised that the youth would drive his administration.

Who is Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, the new FERMA Chairman appointed by Tinubu

Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam is a 24-year-old born in December 1998. He graduated from Brighton University in the United Kingdom with a first-class in Mechanical Engineering.

The promising young man had his undergraduate and master's degrees at Brighton University and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in August 2022.

Before his appointment by President Tinubu, Imam Muhammed was a special assistant to the minister of works and former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

Who is PDP Chieftain Tinubu appointed his son as FERMA chairman

Kashim Imam's father, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a Nigerian politician and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was the PDP governorship candidate in the 2003 and 2007 elections in Borno State but lost to Ali Modu, Sheriff of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) on the two occasions.

FERMA is a federal government agency saddled with the responsibility of road construction, connection and improvement across states in the country.

President Tinubu appoints KWASU students after Agbaje of UI.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed another undergraduate to the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Olamide Obagbemileke, a 400-level economics student at Kwara State University, was appointed a research assistant and analyst of the presidential committee.

Obagbemileke's appointment was the second of its kind by the barely six-month-old administration of President Tinubu, who earlier appointed Orire Agbaje to the committee.

