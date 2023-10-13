Atiku Abubakar's forgery allegation against President Bola Tinubu has been prophesized to be a futile effort by Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family

Maharaj Ji, in a statement, said Nigerians should not be bothered by the Atiku's access to President Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University

Atiku, at a press conference, alleged that President Tinubu presented a forged certificate to INEC following the release of the president's academic records by the Chicago State University

Ibadan, Oyo - Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family, has commented on the certificate controversy between President Bola Tinubu and his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The spiritual leader urged Nigerians not to lose their sleep on the controversy, which was already before the Supreme Court, expressing confidence that Atiku's voyage to the United States would not influence the apex court to remove President Bola Tinubu, The Nation reported.

Atiku had approached a Magistrate Court in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Tinubu to him. His prayer was granted, and the documents were released to him.

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the institution

In the affidavit the Chicago State University swore to, the school confirmed that President Tinubu attended the university within the stipulated year and also revealed his transcript while explaining the discrepancies in his name and gender.

But Atiku, at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, alleged that the certificate the president was holding belonged to a Black American woman and subsequently filed it as new evidence at the Supreme Court.

In his reaction, Maharaj Ji said:

‘’I have noticed unwarranted anxiety over the implication of the Illinois court’s decision regarding President Bola Tinubu’s university records, but the truth is there is nothing for anyone to be bothered about.’’

Tinubu tells Supreme Court to dismiss Atiku's petition

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has said the Supreme Court to dismiss the fresh appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

In his brief against the appeal, President Tinubu said Atiku and the PDP cooked the forgery allegation against him.

The president told the apex court that he was validly elected and validly returned by INEC as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

