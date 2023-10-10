Top opposition figure, Atiku Abubakar, is seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Atiku hopes that the apex court will determine President Tinubu’s fate based on his findings from the Chicago State University (CSU), USA

But speaking to Legit.ng, a supporter of President Tinubu and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ibrahim Muritala lashed out at the former vice-president

Frankfurt, Germany - Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, has said Atiku Abubakar is only trying to “create a hostile political environment” in Nigeria.

Dr. Muritala’s allegation comes on the back of Atiku denouncing the certificate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU), USA. Atiku, a former vice-president, was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 2023.

“Atiku should be warned": APC chieftain

There is an ongoing legal battle between him and Tinubu as he hunts for the president’s educational records in the US.

Reacting, the APC chieftain stated that instead of pursuing “personal vendetta”, Atiku should – like Tinubu – focus on policy debates and unity for the sake of national interest.

Dr. Murtala told Legit.ng in a recent chat:

“Asiwaju´s (Tinubu) political leadership over the years is based on merit, policies, and vision for the nation rather than individual qualifications and personal vendetta.

“Asiwaju is one of the advocates and true democrat of the modern-day democracy of Nigeria.

“He is competent, he has demonstrated leadership with integrity, and dedication to public service, which is the primary business.

“Atiku should be warned by his PDP and his allies in the opposition that his strategy to discredit a candidate would continue to create a hostile political environment rather than focusing on policy debates and unity for the sake of national interest."

'Atiku is a distraction', Murtala

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that Dr Muritala described Atiku’s US expedition as “an unnecessary attempt to divert attention from other pressing national issues”.

He insinuated that Atiku, who was defeated in the 2023 poll according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is only trying to distract the Tinubu administration from governance.

