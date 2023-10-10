A court case has ensued between a parent and a teacher over an alleged assault on her 16-year-old daughter

The teacher in the middle of this controversy is a 43-year-old man, David Yusuf, who teaches at the Government Girls College, Kuje-Abuja

It was gathered that Mr Yusuf allegedly assaulted the teenage girl with an iron rod and injured her

Kuje, Abuja - The police command in FCT has arraigned Mr David Yusuf, a 43-year-old teacher of Government Girls College, Kuje, for allegedly flogging a female student.

As reported by the Vanguard, the teacher was arraigned before the Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court in Abuja.

The court granted the defendant bail of N2 million with two sureties in like sum that must reside within the court's jurisdiction. Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

The police arraigned Mr Yusuf on a two-count charge of causing grievous without provocation and assault.

Speaking before the Magistrates’ Court, the prosecutor, Mr Edwin Inegbenoise, said the case was transferred from the Kuje Divisional Police Headquarters to the Criminal Investigation Department, FCT, for further investigation.

He revealed that the complainant, Henry Iortim, who resides in Union Homes Estate, Kuje, reported the case to the police division.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Iortim told the police division that the teacher assaulted his 16-year-old daughter.

How it transpired

It was gathered that the incident transpired during the school's night prep, and the complainant alleged that the teacher assaulted the teenager with an iron rod and inflicted injuries on her palm and other parts of her body.

The prosecutor stated that the alleged offence contravened the provision of sections 241 and 326 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in likes sum that must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He ordered the court’s registrar to verify the sureties' addresses before the defendant would be released.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 6 for hearing and presentation of witnesses by the prosecuting counsel.

