Mikel Obi Sounds Wake Up Call to Chelsea After “Unlucky” Loss to Liverpool
- Chelsea were defeated 2-1 by Liverpool in a keenly contested Premier League encounter at Anfield
- Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones got the goals for the Reds, while Nicolas Jackson scored for the Blues
- Legendary midfielder John Obi Mikel has sent a message to his former club after the unlucky defeat
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has sounded a wake-up call to his former club after what he described as an “unlucky” defeat to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.
The Blues lost their first game back after the international break 2-1, with Mohamed Salah from the spot and Curtis Jones scoring on either side of Nicolas Jackson’s goal.
The result moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of champions Manchester City, while Chelsea dropped to sixth, a point above rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Mikel sends message to Chelsea
Mikel Obi, who has been a constant voice in the Chelsea family, has sent a message to his former club after their defeat at Anfield, though he admitted they were unlucky.
“Unlucky @chelseafc, but have to start winning the big game,” he wrote on Instagram Story.
The Blues have faced two top teams this season and lost both, with the first coming in the 2-0 season opener loss to champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca took positives
Head coach Enzo Maresca took positives from his team's performance and added that the team doesn't like losing games, especially because the goals conceded were sloppy.
“I think the performance was very good. I just said, we don't like losing games or dropping points, but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way,” he said, as quoted by Football London.
“...I think overall, we controlled the game, and for most parts of the game, we dominated the game, but we lost. We are not happy. We don't like [it], but as I said, the performance on and off the ball was very good.”
Next for the Blues is a UEFA Europa Conference League group stage tie against Panathinaikos in Greece on Thursday.
