Chelsea were defeated 2-1 by Liverpool in a keenly contested Premier League encounter at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones got the goals for the Reds, while Nicolas Jackson scored for the Blues

Legendary midfielder John Obi Mikel has sent a message to his former club after the unlucky defeat

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has sounded a wake-up call to his former club after what he described as an “unlucky” defeat to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

The Blues lost their first game back after the international break 2-1, with Mohamed Salah from the spot and Curtis Jones scoring on either side of Nicolas Jackson’s goal.

Enzo Maresca leads his Chelsea players to applaud the away fans after Liverpool defeat. Photo by Darren Walsh.

The result moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of champions Manchester City, while Chelsea dropped to sixth, a point above rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel sends message to Chelsea

Mikel Obi, who has been a constant voice in the Chelsea family, has sent a message to his former club after their defeat at Anfield, though he admitted they were unlucky.

“Unlucky @chelseafc, but have to start winning the big game,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

The Blues have faced two top teams this season and lost both, with the first coming in the 2-0 season opener loss to champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca took positives

Head coach Enzo Maresca took positives from his team's performance and added that the team doesn't like losing games, especially because the goals conceded were sloppy.

“I think the performance was very good. I just said, we don't like losing games or dropping points, but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way,” he said, as quoted by Football London.

“...I think overall, we controlled the game, and for most parts of the game, we dominated the game, but we lost. We are not happy. We don't like [it], but as I said, the performance on and off the ball was very good.”

Next for the Blues is a UEFA Europa Conference League group stage tie against Panathinaikos in Greece on Thursday.

Mikel responds to Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi responded to Nicolas Jackson after the Chelsea striker told him to shut up following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Senegalese forward has been on impressive goalscoring form since the social media exchange and rightly has earned plaudits from the club legend.

