President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to ensure Nigerian teachers enjoy their rewards while alive

Tinubu made the promise during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day commemoration at Eagle Square, Abuja

He also said his administration will invest in the human aspect of education as well as the technological aspect

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to improve the education system in Nigeria to a global standard.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the promise during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day commemoration at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 5, Premium Times reported.

In his keynote address titled, “Teacher Appreciation: Nurturing Minds, Changing Lives,” President Tinubu said Nigeria’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education.

He also spoke about empowering the teachers and providing every child with the tools to reach their dream destination.

“With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries. Without motivated teachers, we can’t build a nation that fosters such international cooperation, builds bridges of understanding, and addresses global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare.”

Tinubu promises teachers earthly reward

The President promised to make teachers get their reward while alive and restore the dignity of the profession.

“Of course, our dear teachers, we are not just going to focus solely on technological advancements. The human aspect of education is just as critical as the infrastructure. Our teachers deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. It is my promise that we will work tirelessly to build a society where the teacher’s reward begins to manifest here on earth.”

