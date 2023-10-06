Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has reacted to claims his academic records were forged

Soyinka, on Friday, October 6, Soyinka called on his accusers and gave them a fresh ultimatum of 30 days to do the needful

The literary icon further invited the EFCC and the ICPC to carry out an investigation to ascertain, if he indeed forged his certificates as claimed by some elements in the polity

On Friday, October 6, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka called on those accusing him of fraudulent academic claims to submit all evidence to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) and the Directorate of Prosecutions within 30 days so that they can probe him.

Soyinka calls for a probe into his academic records. Photo credit: Professor Wole Soyinka

Source: Facebook

The literary icon spoke after an online publication disputed his academic claims and attributed it to the scholastic industry of a Bristol schoolteacher, PM News reported.

Soyinka said he would voluntarily waive all protection under the statute of limitations, and insisted that the laws that govern fraudulent academic claims be invoked and applied to these allegations against him to the uttermost limit.

He declared in advance that, if found culpable by the EFCC and ICPC, he shall strip himself of any titles and honours he might have garnered in his entire career, from the most obscure to the most coveted.

Soyinka also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe the alleged rigging of the Ekiti governorship election of June 2014, SaharaReporters confirmed.

He stated thus:

“A document of unmatchable scurrility, last encountered during General Sani Abacha’s global campaign of calumny against opponents of his despotic, infernally venal and homicidal reign, is back in circulation.

“In return, I expect the purveyors of this sordid material to submit all evidence, however minuscule, to the nation’s investigative agencies – Directorates of Prosecutions, EFCC, ICPC, plus affected institutions and others – within the next thirty days.”

Read Soyinka's full statement here:

