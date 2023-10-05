The Chicago State University (CSU), USA, has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to his political rival, Atiku Abubakar

The university handed the documents to Atiku’s team following a series of court hearings and arguments between Atiku and Tinubu's lawyers

Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections had approached a United States court in Northern District of Illinois to compel the university to release Tinubu’s academic records

Chicago, USA - Having obtained President Bola Tinubu’s academic records on the order of an Illinois, Chicago court, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is set to file his application at the Supreme Court.

It is understood that the former vice president would file the application today, Thursday, October 5.

Atiku, who contested against Tinubu in the February 2023 election, is expected to file the documents he obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in furtherance of his election appeal at the apex court.

Atiku tackles Tinubu in Supreme Court

Recall that the university released the academic records of the president earlier this week and the CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, also carried out a deposition of the documents on Tuesday, October 3, in compliance with the ruling of Magistrate Jeffrey Gilbert.

Gilbert had on September 19 granted Atiku’s request for the release of Tinubu’s academic records but the President filed a review of the order.

Sources in Atiku’s camp confirmed to The Punch on Wednesday, October 4, that Atiku would meet on Thursday, October 5, to file new evidence against Tinubu before the apex court.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying:

‘’Why won’t Atiku submit new evidence obtained from CSU tomorrow (today)? Atiku didn’t go to the US to get the records or evidence to give them to the Akara seller. He will submit new evidence tomorrow (Thursday, October 5).”

Tinubu: “Case of stolen identity”, Atiku’s camp

