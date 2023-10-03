Nigerians knock Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the first daughter of President Bola Tinubu over her Independence Day speech

The Iyaloja-General of Lagos state, recently found herself in the middle of a social media storm as she encourages Nigerians to be hopeful despite the challenges that abound in the country

However, this address raised questions among netizens regarding the capacity in which she was speaking to Nigerians

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the first daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has got many talking on social media, following a video of her Independence Day speech.

In a viral video on Monday, October 2nd, Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, on her X page (formerly known as Twitter) urged Nigerians to keep the "hope alive despite the myriad of challenges facing the country".

Daily Trust reported that the Iyaloja-General of Lagos state added that she believed “Nigeria would still work for every Nigerian.”

Tinubu-Ojo’s speech was not well received by many Nigerians as some urged her not to do such against and a few queried in what capacity she addressed Nigerians.

Nigerians react to Tinubu’s daughter's Independence Day message

Mixed reactions greet Tinubu’s daughter over the Independence Day message on her X page. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below:

@Mr_abbaah tweeted:

"You’re the first daughter of the president living ur best life and happy, while the daughters of the people that voted for your father are in the bush, no prayers, shower,sleeping for almost 2 weeks. But people like you are silent because they’re not mohbad or from Lagos."

@obidiots_g tweeted:

"Please madam stop this nonsense , you are not the president and you don’t have any right to arrogate such power to yourself."

@UchennaOnyeka9 tweeted:

"It’s the confidence for me."

@RaheemRasaq_ tweeted:

"When did you and your father start believing in one Nigeria

"Omo oju ori olari to nso ile ola di aworo."

@Almahmudyy tweeted:

"This is amazing."

@Omonogun tweeted:

"Is she the second president of great Nigeria????

Source: Legit.ng