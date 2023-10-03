The Chicago State University has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

On Monday, October 2, the Chicago State University released the document to Atiku in line with the United States District Court order in the Northern District of Illinois.

4 Things to know from Tinubu's academic records released by CSU

Source: Twitter

Following the release of the academic records, several reports on social media claim that the President has presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, analysis of the reports showed four things that all Nigerians should digest. They are listed below:

Tinubu is a graduate of Chicago State University

The Chicago State University reiterated that President Tinubu is a graduate of the institution.

According to the school, President Tinubu graduated and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.

Certificate authentication

Part of the document that the Chicago State University was that the certificate format matched the replacement Tinubu was reportedly holding, which was dated June 27, 1997.

However, the school noted that:

"CSU does not, in the ordinary course, keep copies of student diplomas, and after the diligent search, cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr Tinubu in 1979, hence, it has no documents responsive to this request.”

The university then released several samples of the diploma certificates awarded to other students in 1979, as demanded by Atiku.

Gender discrepancy

President Tinubu was addressed as "Mr." in a new document released by the Chicago State University that looks like his admission letter.

In the document, Tinubu selected "male" in his admission form as an undergraduate.

This contradicts the transcript circulating on social media that read "F", suggesting a "female".

Differences in date

It is observed that the samples of the diploma certificates the CSU issued in 1997 and released by the institution carried the same font and logo as the one President Tinubu submitted to INEC, but there were date differences.

However, in an affidavit, the CSU had taken responsibility for the differences in date and faulted clerical error for the mistake.

