A young man went viral and attracted attention on TikTok after showing people his head which has a unique, long shape

The man, identified as Keni, was seen in the video with a beautiful lady, but he didn't say if they were related

Keni's unique head sparked reactions among TikTok users who wanted to know if it was a result of an ailment

A man's head has made him popular on TikTok because of how long it looks.

The man posted a short video, and people quickly noticed his unique head, which extends upwards.

The man's head looks long, but it is not known if it is an ailment. Photo credit: TikTok/@keni4676.

Source: TikTok

In many of his videos, his head appears to be the point of attraction, as people always make comments about it.

In one of the videos, the young man, identified as Keni, was seen with a lady, and they appeared to be in an airplane.

While it is not clear why the man's head is as long as it is, many of his followers believe it is an ailment, but he did not say so.

Others said they thought the man was using a TikTok filter. Legit.ng did not confirm if the man is ill or if he used a filter but he has become popular because of the shape of his head.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a man who has a long head

@Sharon Gold444 said:

"I first think say na filter."

@Bamba Masseni12 commented:

"Ask for help you are going to operate my star pretty couple."

@Theyhateit commented:

"Bro please no carry family matter for head ooo."

@kaïly blanche said:

"May the Lord Almighty grant you healing."

@user1885190445266 commented:

"He's cute though."

@PABLOBETHEL commented:

"Wherever you guys are heading may God guide you."

@Queenie bae said:

"Those who are typing mean comments be careful because you don’t know what de future holds for you."

Baby with big cheeks becomes popular

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a baby with big cheeks went viral on TikTok.

The baby's cheeks look big, and it is hard to pass her without taking a second look due to her unique appearance.

The video caught the attention of netizens, who admired the girl's cheeks and shared the video over 9k times.

Source: Legit.ng