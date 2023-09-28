Alez Anozie, the Ibadanland Eze Ndigbo and the non-indigenes traditional council of Ibadan's president have kicked the bucket at 74

Ibadan, Oyo - Alex Anozie, the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland and the president of the non-indigenes traditional council of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has died at 74.

According to The Punch, Anozie died in his sleep at his residence in Ososami in the Ibadan area.

The late Anozie was from the Igboukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Details of Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland's death

A close associate of the deceased who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that the late Eze Ndigbo did not show any sign of sickness before his death.

The source said:

“The deceased lived his life in Ibadan and contributed immensely to the economic growth of the ancient town. He died Tuesday at his Ososami residence in Ibadan, the state capital.

“His remains have been taken to his country home, Igboukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State for final burial.”

Who is Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland

The late Eze Ndigbo was the managing director and the chief executive officer of the CONAC Optical Company in Ibadan.

The death of the Anambra-born businessman is a great loss for the Igbo people living in Ibadan, the political capital of the South-West region.

Anozie was one of the prominent and successful Igbo business moguls living outside the chores of the Southeast region in Nigeria.

