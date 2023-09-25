The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has lost one of its strong members, Wale Adedibu

According to reports, the chieftain died following a brief illness on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Reacting, Senator Sharafadeen Alli expressed shock over Adebdibu's demise, noting it is coming barely a few days after the senatorial women leader passed on

Ibadan, Oyo state - A prominent chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wale Adedibu, has passed away

Senator Folarin mourns as Alhaji Adedibu dies. Photo credit: Oloye Teslim Kolawole Folarin

Source: Facebook

APC senator, chieftain mourns Adedibu's demise

Oyo APC disclosed that Adedibu died after a brief illness in Ibadan on Saturday, Sepetmber 23.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), expressed deep sadness and shock over Adedibu's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alli noted that Adedibu’s death came a few days after the loss of the Oyo North APC senatorial women leader, The New Telegraph report added.

The lawmaker said that Adedidu’s death was a great loss to the party and the state, adding his contributions to political and community development would always be remembered.

Also reacting, Senator Teslim Folarin expressed grief over the death of Alhaji Adedibu.

A statement by Senator Folarin read:

“Alhaji Wale is an elderly brother, friend, and political associate, whose positive advices and political acumen would be greatly missed.

“My condolences to the bereaved family, APC members and good people of Ibadanland."

APC chairman's son dies along with Lead City University student

In another report, the APC chairman in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq Acida, was besieged with tragedy on Saturday morning, August 26, as he lost his son, Anas Isa Sadiq Acida, in a tragic motor accident.

The 25-year-old civil engineering graduate from the Lead City University Ibadan died on his way to Sokoto after completing his undergraduate studies.

Anas was said to have died along with his friend, Umar Muhammed, a 22-year-old 300-level public health student at the Lead City University Ibadan.

APC chieftain dies less than 1 month after leaving office

Similarly, APC and former SSG to the government of Zamfara State, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, has reportedly died.

Ahmed Shinkafi announced the death of the prominent APC stalwart in a statement on Sunday while not mentioning the cause of his death.

However, the young Shinkafi disclosed that burial arrangements for the deceased would take place by 4 pm on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng