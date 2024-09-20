A Nigerian boy who wrote the 2024 NECO could not wait to check his result and also share it online

A Nigerian boy is celebrating the fact that he passed his NECO examination.

The result of the 2024 National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) was released on September 19.

The boy scored A1 in English language. Photo credit: Facebook/Kê Zzy.

After checking his own, Abdulmumin Kareem Otohinoyi could not wait to post it online.

According to the NECO result he posted, he took his examination at Community Secondary School, Eika-Ohizeny, Kogi state.

The result shows that Kareem registered for nine subjects all of which he passed with good grades.

Boy who scored 164 in JAMB passes NECO

Kareem scored A1 in Engish language, C5 in general mathematics, C4 in civic education, B2 in biology, C5 in Islamic Studies, B3 in government, B2 in economics, B2 in commerce and B2 in marketing.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Alhamdulillah! Always thank god for the gift of my life. The exam is successful. I have seen my NECO result this morning. Make you people go check your own."

Another post seen on his Facebook page shows that he scored 164 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

Reactions as Nigerian boy shares his NECO result

Fred Zy said:

"I'm really thanking God for this. I pray mine will be like this too in Jesus name."

Abasifrek Udo said:

"Congratulations to you my friend."

Katie Sharp said:

"Congrats, pls how did you check it?"

Usman Idris said:

"How can I check my own?"

Umar Jibril Zakari Gogori said:

"Congratulations my bro."

Boy's NECO result thrills his school

In a related story, the NECO result of a Nigerian boy thrilled his school and he has been praised for an excellent performance.

The young boy performed well in all the nine subjects he took in the examination, making A1.

His result was posted by Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state, where he sat for the NECO exam.

He was a prefect in his school. The school says:

"Adedowole Oluwajuwon was the library prefect boy. He is studying Computer Science, AI and Machine Learning at Dakota State University."

Source: Legit.ng