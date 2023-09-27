The APC lawmaker representing the Ileoluji/Okeigbo constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Nelson Akinsuroju, has been sacked by the tribunal

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo State House of Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Akure has sacked a lawmaker of the state assembly representing the Ileoluji/Okeigbo constituency, Nelson Akinsuroju of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babatunde Fadare, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, filed a petition against the declaration of Akinsuroju as the winner of the March 18 State House of Assembly election, Vanguard reported.

In its ruling, the tribunal declared that the Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency election was inconclusive.

The court then ordered a rerun election in six of the 27 polling units where the PDP candidate had challenged the election out of the 191 polling units in the constituency.

Why tribunal sacked Ondo lawmaker after PDP petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Akinsuroju as the winner after he polled 10,207 votes to defeat Fadare of the PDP, who scored 9,287 votes.

However, Fadare challenged the outcome of the election before the tribunal because there was no valid compliance with the electoral law and the APC candidate was not duly elected because he did not get the highest votes as required by the law.

The PDP chieftain then urged the court to declare the election inconclusive and that INEC should conduct supplementary elections in the affected polling units where the election was disrupted.

