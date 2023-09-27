Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former vice president, has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A)

The appointment would be the second of its kind since Osinbajo left the office of the vice presidency on May 29

Osinbajo was the vice president in the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019

The former vice president said:

Osinbajo announced his acceptance of the new role in a tweet on Wednesday, September 27, adding that he was happy to have taken the new role.

The former vice president said:

"Thrilled to announce that I have accepted the offer to lead the Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors! Truly excited to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team."

The appointment of Osinbajo as the chairman of the board of directors of CAP-A would be the second of its kind that the former vice president would get since he left the office on May 29.

First international appointment of Osinbajo after leaving office

Earlier in July, Osinbajo was appointed the Global Advisor to assist the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). The company announced the appointment of the former vice president on its website on Tuesday, July 11.

Osinbajo served as the vice president of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for two consecutive terms between 2015-2023.

The former vice president was the National Economic Council (NEC) chairman during the immediate past administration. He also chaired the trader money policy of the federal government during his time in office.

Source: Legit.ng