Confirming the development, Falana in a statement said Mohbad’s partner visited his office seeking justice for the singer

According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana Chambers is ready to provide legal support for the late singer's family

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said Omowunmi Aloba, the young widow of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, visited his office to seek support in pursuing justice for her late partner.

Falana, in a statement, expressed his chambers' determination to ensure that Mohbad does not die in vain, The Punch noted.

"Mohbad's widow wants justice": Falana

The legal practitioner also disclosed that he met with Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police amid ongoing investigations into Mohbad’s demise, The Nation also reported.

Falana said:

“The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office on Tuesday, September 19, to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“We assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian singer and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter. The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.”

