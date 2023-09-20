Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso bolstered the stature of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The NNPP is a far-right political party, predominantly active in Kano state, North West region

It contested the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, but its standard-bearer and leader, Kwankwaso, came fourth, winning only one state — its stronghold of Kano

Kano, Kano state - Stephen Osemwegie, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has said if supporters of Peter Obi pay attention to the Kano state chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), they "might learn a thing or two".

Obi is the presidential candidate of the LP who came third in the 2023 election.

'NNPP understands how to deal with APC'

Osemwegie comment comes against the backdrop of the Kano state governorship election petitions tribunal sacking Governor Yusuf Abba. Abba is a chieftain of the NNPP.

Legit.ng reports that the NNPP is a force to reckon with in Kano state.

During the proceedings at the tribunal on Wednesday, September 20, many of the party's supporters trooped out in their hundreds, donning their traditional red caps.

Reacting to the fortitude of the Kano state chapter of the NNPP, Osemwegie wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"#Obidients (referring to supporters of Obi), if we pay attention to Kano State NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement, we might learn a thing or two from them o (sic).

"Perhaps we need to come down from our high horse and find out what they know that we don’t.

"They have the people, we have the people, they match APC like for like, they follow their votes till announcement of results at collation center and also like in this video, also follow their candidates to tribunal.

"Respect to people who understand APC and how to deal with them decisively."

Tribunal sacks Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal.

On Wednesday, September 20, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Kano State governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

Why Kano tribunal sacked Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng also reported that the court ruled that 165,663 votes of the governor were invalid.

According to the judgment, the ballot papers for the 165,663 votes were not signed and stamped, therefore, they were invalid.

