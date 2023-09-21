The tribunal dismissed the petition of Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP) and affirmed the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu state

Edeoga is challenging the declaration of Governor Mbah by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18, 2023, election in Enugu state

In a swift reaction, the LP governorship candidate rejected the tribunal’s judgement and announced that he would challenge it at the higher courts

Enugu, Enugu state - The Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate in the March 18 election in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, have stated their preparedness to challenge the outcome of a judgement by the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal on Thursday, September 21, affirmed the victory of Peter Mbah in the last governorship election held in the state and dismissed the LP’s petition.

LP's Edeoga says he'll go the full extent. Photo credits: Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

Enugu guber: Edeoga rejects tribunal's judgement

Reacting to the verdict, the Edeoga/John Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation said it would challenge the tribunal’s judgement at the Court of Appeal “and to all extents as permitted by law”.

The statement signed by Engr George Ugwu, the spokesperson of the LP gubernatorial candidate’s campaign organisation, vowed that the opposition party would get justice.

The statement, obtained by Legit.ng, partly reads:

“To this end, we urge our supporters across the state and in other parts of the country to remain calm, and law-abiding, and to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

“We retain a firm belief in justice, and will go the full extent legally possible in ensuring that the hopes of Enugu people who turned out in their numbers to vote for Labour Party candidates on March 18, 2023, are realised.”

Tribunal upholds Mbah's election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal affirmed the victory of Governor Mbah in the last governorship election held in the state.

The tribunal also ruled that the March 18 election which brought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to power complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

PRP's petition against Mbah

Legit.ng also reported that the tribunal dismissed the petition of Chris Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) against Mbah. Mbah was alleged to have forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

But the tribunal, chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, quashed the petition on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng