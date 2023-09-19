Onitsha, Anambra state - Churchill Enyia, the founder of the Peter Obi National Support Group, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Late Enyia was a public relations expert and grassroots mobiliser.

Churchill Enyia is no more. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Obi mourns notable supporter, Churchill Enyia

Although details of his death are sketchy, this media platform understands that he died this week.

Reacting to Enyia’s exit, Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, September 19:

“On behalf of my family, the Labour Party, and the Obidient family, I most sincerely condole with the family of Amb. Churchill Enyia, the visionary founder of the Peter Obi National Support Group.

"He played a crucial role in uniting Nigerians for our campaign and contributed immeasurably to our vision of the New Nigeria.

“May God who called him home at this time grant him eternal rest and grant his family, the Obidient family and all of us the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

