Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has vowed to seek justice beyond the judgment of the Supreme Court while calling for the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

The former vice president, in a tweet on Monday, September 18, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of harassing and arresting opposition members with the objective of turning the country into a one-party system.

Atiku accuses APC, Tinubu of silencing opposition member Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The PDP presidential flagbearer maintained that democracy is all about ensuring justice, liberty, and equality for all and called on Nigerians to uphold and defend the principle of democracy in the country.

He stressed that the beauty of democratic is the protection and respect for contrary view points, adding that such view points would make government to remain transparent and power would not be concentrated in the hand of few.

Atiku posited that arresting and silencing opposition members on contrived charges were an affront on the principle of democracy and a grave injustice on Nigerians who replied on the system of justice and representation.

His statement reads in part:

"I continue to walk the path of seeking justice beyond judgement at the Supreme Court and I carry this responsibility with the knowledge that this path also carries the hopes of millions of Nigerians who by their votes sought a change in the political direction of our country."

