A governorship election tribunal sitting in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

The three-man panel led by Justice Cordelia Ogadi dismissed the petition filed by former governor Bello Matawalle

Matawalle alleged that the March 18 election was marred by irregularities and that Lawal did not score the majority of the lawful votes

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Zamfara state election petition tribunal sitting in Sokoto state on Monday, September 18, affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal as the governor of the state.

Per Channels Television, the court dismissed the petition filed by the immediate past governor, Bello Matawalle, challenging the validity of the election results that brought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain into office. Matawalle is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zamfara: Tribunal dismisses Matawalle’s case

Reacting to the tribunal's judgement, Lawal's spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said it represents an overwhelming decision of the people, a report by The Sun noted.

The statement partly reads:

“The judgement was not surprising but rather an affirmation of the collective decision made by the unwavering people of Zamfara.

“The judgement will encourage Governor Lawal to continue with his resolve to fulfil his mandate and work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Zamfara state experience the benefits of good governance."

Tribunal reserves judgement in Matawalle’s petition

