Governor Dauda Lawal has been under pressure amid the insecurity challenge in Zamfara state since his emergence in office

According to the spokesperson to the former Zamfara State Governor, Comrade Abdullah Anas Kaura, insecurity has worsened since Gov Lawal's emergence in office

He accused the 57-year-old of running a cabal of non-indigenes who have been in control of his administration

FCT, Abuja - Amid the insecurity challenge in Zamfara State, there are agitations and calls for Governor Dauda Lawal to resign and step down from office.

The spokesperson to the former Zamfara State Governor, Comrade Abdullah Anas Kaura, made this call via a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, July 16.

According to Vanguard, Comrade Kaura reeled out a series of challenges witnessed in the State since the emergence of Governor Lawal.

He accused the governor of allowing non-indigenes of the State to control the affairs of Zamfara, thereby causing friction and turbulence, especially in the aspect of insecurity.

As contained in the statement, he urged Governor Lawal to take immediate action and clamp down on the issues of insecurity and escalating poverty in the State.

He said:

“By adopting strategies used during the previous administration, the current administration in Zamfara State has a significant opportunity to effectively tackle poverty and insecurity.”

Gov Lawal told to resign

He described the governor as incompetent due to his inability to pay salaries, urging him to quit if the state affairs were beyond his capacity.

Kaura also lamented the number of abductions and killings within the short period Governor Lawal was sworn in.

He urged the people of Zamfara State to maintain a positive and composed attitude, especially those supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the state.

Kaura said:

“One of the primary ways to combat poverty is through substantial job creation, particularly for the youth. I implore the people of Zamfara State to continue fostering peaceful coexistence and to back the ruling party in its endeavors to rejuvenate the nation.”

Insecurity: “Zamfara govt prioritising family, friends over welfare of masses”, says Matawalle’s aide

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal Dare has been criticised for his approach to insecurity in Zamfara State.

The spokesperson to Governor Dauda's predecessor, Anas Abdullahi Kaura, said the current administration is prioritising friends and family of the people of Zamfara State.

He called for the intervention of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) MD Abubakar and General Ali Gusau to address the security issues troubling Zamfara State.

