President Bola Tinubu has approved the formation of the Livestock Industry Reform Committee in a bid to find a lasting solution to the farmer-herder crisis across the country

The committee, whose mandate was summarised to six points by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the President, was headed by Abdullahi Gandue, the APC national chairman

On Thursday, Ganduje disclosed that the committee had recommended the establishment of a Livestock ministry to the president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Livestock Industry Reform Committee in his efforts to end the herder-farmer crisis across the country, particularly in the north-central states.

The committee, headed by Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, on Thursday, September 14, proposed a ministry of livestock development to execute its plan properly.

Tinubu establishes committee to review herdsmen activities with six objective Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

On Friday, September 15, Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, took to social media to explain the six-month agenda of the committee.

Dada explained:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Peaceful Co-existence

The committee's objective was to foster peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders.

It will help to reduce conflicts and promote harmony in Nigerian communities.

Agricultural Development

The reform also envisaged promoting Nigeria to become a major dairy products exporter.

These included the production of milk, cheese and yoghurt, which are expected to contribute to the growth and self-sufficiency of agriculture.

Industrial Growth

President Tinubu's administration was also looking towards expanding the livestock industry reform to increase leather production massively.

Producing skin can potentially expand the industry's growth and create jobs.

Economic Well-Being

Another target is the economic well-being of the industry in creating jobs for veteran doctors.

It is believed that the industry could create jobs for more Nigerians.

Education opportunities

The industry is also expected to provide new educational opportunities for herders and their children.

It will give them more access to education and reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Medical Facilities

Part of the plan was to establish medical facilities. It is expected that the industry will enhance medical access for local communities.

See the tweet here:

Farmer-herder crisis: Ganduje committee recommends Livestock ministry to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has vowed to stop the recurring crisis between herders and farmers across the country and go fully into ranching.

During a meeting with the National Conference on Livestock Reforms led by its chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, the president blamed leadership failure for the recurring crisis.

The committee recommended the creation of livestock ministries, and the president promised to engage the governors to acquire land for livestock production.

Source: Legit.ng