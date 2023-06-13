Students and researchers have been assured of the revitalisation of the Cross Rivers State Library.

On Democracy Day, Governor Bassey Otu visited and inspected the dilapidated structure of the library.

Governor Otu assured that the renovation of the library would meet up with global standards.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Cross River, Calabar - The governor of Cross River, Bassey Otu, has vowed to revitalise the State Library and digitalise it for students, researchers, and other users of the academic structure.

Governor Otu made this pledge on Monday, June 12, during a facility visit to the dilapidated library in Calabar, the state capital.

Governor Bassey Otu has been urged to also look beyond the physical revamp of the State Library and consider human resource development. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Ogbeche

Source: Facebook

According to a statement by Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, he said:

“Libraries are important and we will ensure that we have an e-library that is functional, digital, and would serve the needs of students and researchers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I am not unaware of the financial constraints we face as a state, but we will look at what is feasible as quickly as possible and work to get the library up and running as libraries as centres of knowledge are pivotal to growth and development.”

Governor Otu also noted that the revitalisation of the library would help foster the reading culture of students in the state.

At the inspection of the facility, the director of the Cross River State Library Services, Mrs Eme Awatt

Appeal for manpower development

Speaking during the inspection of the library complex, the director of Cross River State Library Services, Mrs Eme Awatt, lauded the governor for his visit.

She said:

“I am really pleased at this visit by the governor. This is what we have been praying for. T

here is hope that we could soon have a befitting and functional library with an e-section. We have computers locked up, and hopefully, they are still functional to be put to use.”

She also appealed to the governor to look beyond the physical rehabilitation of the library, noting that there is a need for human resources development to meet the modern global practice.

FG Approves Establishment of 37 New Private Universities in Nigeria as NUC Gives Them Licenses

In another development, National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued provisional licenses to 37 new private universities.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, urged the proprietors not to expect any financial rewards from their investment in education.

Rasheed disclosed that the 37 universities were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on May 15.

Source: Legit.ng