Nigeria's No.4 citizen, Abbas Tajudeen, has denied the purported rift between him and Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma

The report published in a national daily (not Legit.ng) suggested that there is friction between both Abbas and Uzodinma

Abbas described the report as “fictitious” and “malicious”, and urged the public to disregard the story

FCT, Abuja - Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said he enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Tajudeen’s comment comes against the backdrop of a media report that suggested otherwise.

Abbas says he is not feuding with Governor Uzodimma. Photo credits: Tajudeen Abbas, Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

"Uzodimma and I enjoy cordial relationship": Abbas

Both men and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A national daily had insinuated that both Speaker Abbas and Governor Uzodinma are at loggerheads. But, in a press release by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, his special adviser on media and publicity, Abbas said the report was “fictitious” and “malicious”.

The statement, released on Wednesday, September 13, partly reads:

“For the record, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma and nothing has happened to warrant any sour relationship between them.”

It added:

“Suffice to say, there is no element of truth whatsoever in the story under reference.

"The Speaker, therefore, urges the public to discountenance the report completely, as it is entirely the figment of the overheated imagination of the writer and his sponsors.”

Speaker unveils reps committees

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Abbas announced the chairman and members of the special committees of the lower chambers of the national assembly.

As contained in a statement signed by the Speaker, five lawmakers were selected as chairmen for special committees in the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers asked to publish bank accounts

Legit.ng also reported that former spokesperson of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, challenged lawmakers of the national assembly to publish their bank account details.

Comrade Frank stated this on the heels of Senate President Godwill Akapbio’s statement during a live plenary session about a token that would be sent to them as vacation allowance while on recess.

Source: Legit.ng