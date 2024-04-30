Petroleum Marketers Association has said that Port Harcourt and its neighbouring areas may not experience fuel scarcity

Its PRO said that the state could face similar challenges if government-regulated depots become inaccessible

The new price of petrol in the region ranges between N690-N700 per litre, compared to N650-N690 sold last week

Port Harcourt and its neighbouring areas are not likely to experience the fuel crisis affecting some parts of the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Rivers state has said.

IPMAN says there may be a further hike in the price. Photo Credit: Maskot

Source: UGC

This occurred as queues have reappeared, crawling into the streets and trapping millions of commuters In large cities like Lagos and Abuja

However, in an interview, IPMAN in Rivers State assured Channels Television that there is sufficient fuel on hand, easing concerns over long lines forming at the local filling stations.

According to Agbakwuo Uzochukwu, the public relations officer for IPMAN Rivers State, the closure of government-regulated depots has resulted in limited access for independent petroleum marketers, leading to shortages and price hikes in some areas of the nation.

He claims that because of this closure, traders are forced to depend on private depots, where prices fluctuate.

He said:

“So it may not rise to what other states are selling for now. But if all the states are now dependent on River State, automatically, once the product goes down, it may start affecting us in River State. So for now, there’s enough product in Rivers State.”

Uzochukwu warned that Rivers State could face similar challenges if government-regulated depots remain inaccessible and other states turn to private depots for fuel supplies.

Those who visited some filling stations in Port Harcourt on Monday said there was no product scarcity.

However, they observed a slight price increase in the pump price of fuel. The new price of the commodity now ranges between N690-N700 per litre, compared to N650-N690 sold last week.

IPMAN says there may be a further hike in the price. It explained that relying on private depots will keep the cost of PMS fluctuating.

Petrol price nears N1000/litre in black market

Legit.ng reported that due to a shortage of Premium Motor Spirit, there were long lines at the few locations selling the commodity on Thursday, April 25, forcing several filling stations in Abuja to close.

Since transporters need PMS to operate their vehicles, a shortage of the product has left many travellers delayed at several bus stations.

This has also led to increased transportation costs as the transporters who had fuel raised their prices.

Source: Legit.ng