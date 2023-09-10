President Bola Tinubu has met with the US President, Joe Biden, and the duo discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries

According to a statement from the White House, the meeting was part of the sideline event for the two leaders at the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, India

President Biden commended President Tinubu for his economic reforms and the leadership prowess in the ECOWAS

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

New Delhi, India - President Bola Tinubu has met with his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, at the ongoing G-20 Leaders' summit in India.

According to a statement released by the White House, the meeting between the two leaders was to reinforce the bilateral relationship between the West African country and the American giant.

Joe Biden commends President Tinubu over economic reform, ECOWAS leadership Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Biden

Source: Twitter

US Welcomes Tinubu's economic reforms

The US authority disclosed that President Biden welcomed the economic reform by President Tinubu, adding that it was the right step in the right direction for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, the American president commended his Nigerian counterpart for his leadership prowess in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing his will to preserve and defend democracy and the rule of law in the Niger, the West African bloc, and the black content at large was something to reckon with.

The US president then noted that Nigeria's invitation to the G-20 summit was a result of the country's recognition as the largest democracy and economic country in Africa.

Tinubu, Biden meet in India

The statement reads in part:

"President Joe Biden met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu today on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, India, to reinforce our enduring commitment to the U.S.-Nigeria relationship and the longstanding friendship between our two countries and peoples."

President Tinubu has received international and local commendations from economic experts worldwide since his administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and stopped the multiple exchange rates.

"I was a tutor in school": President Tinubu breaks silence on academic record

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu opened up on his academic record when he was an undergraduate, saying he was a brilliant student.

While addressing Nigerians living in India, the president revealed how Deloitte trained him and further joined Exxon Mobil.

The president, who was in India for the G-20 leaders' summit, addressed the Nigerian community where Nigerian students studying in the country were in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng