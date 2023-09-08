The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the majority of the seats in the Senate in the February 25 National Assembly election.

Being the party with the highest number of Senators in the Red Chamber, the APC took over the major principal officers' positions in the legislature's Upper Chamber.

Tribunal sacks 3 APC senators within 100 days in office Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

APC on the path to losing majority seat in the Senate

However, it appeared that the party has started being torn off its status as the majority party in the National Assembly, particularly the Senate. Some APC Senators have been defeated in their states' Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal.

By counting, at least three Senators of the APC have been sacked by the tribunal within their hundred days in office. The court has either ordered a rerun or declared the other party's candidate the poll's winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Below is the list of the APC Senators sacked by the tribunal within their 100 days in office:

Senator Thomas Onowakpo, Delta South

On Wednesday, September 6, the Delta State Senatorial Election Tribunal sacked the APC lawmaker and ordered a rerun of the election within 90 days.

The court's decision followed a petition by Michael Diden, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who sought the disqualification of Onowakpo, citing the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to follow due process in the declaration.

Jibrin Isah, Kogi East

The APC lawmaker was sacked by the Kogi State senatorial election petition tribunal sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, September 5, and ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the senatorial district.

PDP's candidate in the senatorial district has approached the court over the cancellation of the election in 94 polling units with over 59,730 votes. The supplementary poll will be held in the affected polling units.

Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere, Kogi Central

Justice Kemakolam Ojiako of the tribunal sitting in Kogi State sacked Sadiku-Ohere and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 24 election in the senatorial district.

In her petition before the tribunal, Natasha asked for the nullification of Sadiku-Ohere's victory, and she should be declared the election winner.

The tribunal had reserved its judgement after the hearing of the petitioner and respondent's arguments in July.

Bola Tinubu's minister: Makinde, other G5 yet to speak on Wike's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP former and present governors under the G5, of which Nyesom Wike was its head, are yet to congratulate the former Governor of Rivers State on his appointment as minister.

On Monday, August 21, Wike was sworn in as FCT minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led federal government.

Before his appointment, Wike was a two-term governor of the PDP and worked against its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over a leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng