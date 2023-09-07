The Presidency Tinubu has replied to former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the claim that Port Harcourt Refinery will never work

Obasanjo had said Nigeria's Nigeria’s refineries would never work as long as the government continued to hold onto them

President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, said Obasanjo's comment is just an opinion as he is not an engineer

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replied to former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment that the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state will never work.

Obasanjo has said during an interview with TheCable, said Nigeria’s refineries would never function efficiently as long as they remained under government ownership.

Port Harcourt Refinery: Tinubu replies Obasanjo, says he is not an engineer

Nigeria's refineries will not work

He said:

“Someone told me Tinubu said refineries would work by December. I told the person the refineries would not work. This is based on the information I received from Shell when I was president.”

Obasanjo is not an engineer

Responding to Obasanjo’s comment, Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, said the former Nigerian leader shouldn’t make such comments as he is not an engineer.

Ajayi stated this while speaking on Daily Trust space themed: ‘Analysing the First 100 Days of President Tinubu’.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with due respect to him, is not an engineer. He’s not the engineer working at the refineries. So, the engineers and the NNPC gave the president a report and they have said that it will work by December this year,”

“We still have like four months to go. I will say that with all due respect to the former president, who is an elder statesman and our father, that what he said is his personal opinion and view. I will rather rely on the judgment of the engineers who are working at the refinery. So, I think we should wait until December.”

4 reasons Nigeria’s refineries will never work

