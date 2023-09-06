Kehinde Akinyemi, spokesperson to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has debunked claim that his principal is dead

Akinyemi said the death rumour is false and untrue as Obasanjo is fine and presently outside the country

He stated this while reacting to a viral WhatsApp video which claimed that the former Nigerian leader is dead

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Kehinde Akinyemi, spokesperson to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reacted to claim in a viral video that the former Nigerian President is dead.

According to Dubawa, a WhatsApp video suggesting Obasanjo was dead went viral on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Media aide debunks Obasanjo's rumoured death Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

WhatsApp video claims Obasanjo is dead

The fact-checking platform said the video was captioned in French - “DÉCÈS DE L’ANCIEN PRÉSIDENT DU NIGERIA OLUSHEGUN OBASANJO” translated as “DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA OLUSEGUN OBASANJO”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the former president’s name was wrongly spelt as Olushegun in the caption.

The 12-second video with the tag of RIP, meaning rest in peace, was boldly written over the different Obasanjo’s images.

It was discovered that the video was posted by a TikTok user, Wazobia.fm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and has been shared by 202 persons.

It was also observed that the comment for this TikTok post had been turned off.

It was also gathered that the TikTok user is notorious for sharing videos about the death of popular musicians, actors and pastors in Nigeria, with the same soundtrack.

Obasanjo is not dead

Reacting to Obasanjo’s death rumour, Akinyemi said the former president is fine and currently outside the country.

“He is outside the country! Tanzania or Kenya as of this morning.”

Obasanjo Shares how Buhari mismanaged economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has hit at the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of being “reckless” with the way he managed the nation’s economy.

Speaking in a fresh interview he granted to an online newspaper, TheCable, Obasanjo noted that Buhari mismanaged Nigeria's economy with his reckless spending, leading to the current 'ailing economy'.

Obasanjo lists 4 reasons refineries will never work

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed why the four oil refineries in Nigeria will never work.

Obasanjo said the four refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna will never work as long as the government continues to hold onto them.

Source: Legit.ng