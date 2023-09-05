President Bola Tinubu has shown concerns about the size of the civil service in Nigeria

He said the bloated payroll frightens him each time because of the lack of funds to pay

Tinubu added that the country will partner with Oracle to provide the technology to make the payroll system in Nigeria digital

President Bola Tinubu has shown worries about Nigeria's bloated civil service payroll at the national and state levels.

The president disclosed this on Monday, September 4, 2023, during a meeting with the Global Vice President of Oracle, Andres Garcia Arroyo, in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu expresses worry about payroll. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

FG to employ technology in service payroll in Nigeria

He told Arroyo that with state-of-the-art technology, Nigeria could digitise the public service and apply funds for growth.

Tinubu revealed that the size of Nigeria's service frightens him as he wonders where he could get the funds to pay them.

He said that the payroll is between one and two per cent of the nation's population, stressing that technology will bring checks and balances to the system.

The President told Arroyo that the country is looking to partner with Oracle because of its track record.

According to Daily Trust, President Tinubu expressed his support for global tech firms to ensure that data from public institutions were accurate and transparent in producing templates on public sector planning and accounting.

Oracle agrees to partner to create data for civil service

The President cited Oracle's success in automation in Lagos State during his term as the state governor.

"We can only build our institutions with accurate data and cutting-edge data management capabilities that are reliable and effective. We can only rely upon our human resources for excellent service delivery to Nigerians if they are well-trained and ready to learn," he said.

Oracle's Global Vice President offered a comprehensive digital transformation of work processes at the federal level to achieve more significant macro-economic visibility, streamline processes for cost-savings, and provide required skills development in Nigeria.

Reports said Nigeria spends over 90% of its revenue on debt repayment and the rest on overhead costs, leaving little for infrastructure development.

Former CBN governor Muhammad Sansui stated in a video that the country spends almost all its revenue on debt servicing.

Sanusi said the government of former president Muhammadu Buhari spent recklessly and borrowed heavily from within and outside the country.

