The presidential bannerman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankaso, has been expelled as a party member.

As reported by The Nation, Senator Kwankwaso’s expulsion was announced by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The NNPP suspended Rabiu Kwankwaso due to his failure to appear before the party's disciplinary committee. Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

It was gathered that Kwankwaso’s expulsion became necessary after he refused to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

Why Kwankwaso was expelled

This was on the heels of his suspension by the leadership of the NNPP during its national convention in Lagos in the last week of August.

He was suspended due to allegations of anti-party activities and misappropriation of party funds.

The party set up a disciplinary committee that invited Kwankwaso to defend allegations against him. The party presidential bannerman was a no-show for this invitation and was immediately expelled in line with the statutory provision of the party’s constitution.

Kwankwaso’s expulsion was further confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, via a statement issued by the NNPP acting chairman, Mr Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq.

Mr Abdulrasaq said:

“The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, Sept 1. and resolved as follows:

“Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, Aug. 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

