Lagos state, Ikeja - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has resubmitted a list of commissioner nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly sitting in Ikeja for screening and confirmation.

Sanwo-Olu submitted another list on Monday, September 4, after the lawmakers rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees earlier submitted for screening.

Full list: Sanwo-Olu resubmits commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

As reported by The Nation, here is the full list of the submitted commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Complete list of commissioner nominees

Prof Akin Abayomi

Gbenga Omotosho

Sam Egube

Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Engr. Olalere Odusote

Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Tolani Sule Akibu

Cecilia Dada

Barakat Akande Bakare

Mosopefoluwa George

Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Olumide Oluyinka

Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sanwo-Olu presents new List of commissioner nominees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has presented a new list of commissioner nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Former health commissioner Professor Akin Abayomi, Gbenga Omotosho, and others made the new list.

Lagos Assembly declines clearance of 17 commissioners

There was drama on Wednesday, August 23 when the Lagos State Assembly declined to clear 17 out of the 39 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term in office.

Six nominees, who served in Sanwo-Olu's first term, were among the 17 declined by the state parliament during plenary.

It was gathered that only 22 nominees were cleared and confirmed by the lawmakers after the conclusion of yesterday's screening.

Lagos Speaker Obasa speaks on rejected commissioner-nominees

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that the assembly would not be threatened or intimated following its rejection of some commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa added that there were plans by some people to attack him and other lawmakers over the Lagos assembly’s decision to reject some of Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner-nominees.

This was contained in a statement issued and sent to Legit.ng by Obasa’s Media Assistant, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Monday, August 28.

Source: Legit.ng