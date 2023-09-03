Siminalayi Fubara, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Rivers State, has ordered the closure of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM operations in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The development was disclosed on the website of the media organisation on Sunday, September 3, adding that the operation was carried out by some telecommunication engineers that the state government has contracted.

According to the report, the telecommunication engineers came to the company of armed security operatives.

A live broadcast on the television channel also reported that the alleged contractors disconnected the wave guard of the medium from the antenna on the mass while some riggers also dismantled it.

The report reads in part:

“Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt."

It further revealed that the organisation's management was surprised by the no-notice of the government's move under Fubara, adding that efforts were being made to resolve the crisis between it and the state government.

According to the report, some officials of the alleged contracted telecommunication engineers, the order for them to start the demolition on Sunday came from above, even with the heavy rain.

Earlier in March, the dispute between the state government and DAAR Communication PLC concerning the land on which The AIT/Raypower FM built its transmission station was reported.

