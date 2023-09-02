Amid the escalating coups in Africa, Atiku Abubakar, a top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has credited his party for the democratic stability in Nigeria

Military personnel held power in Nigeria from 1966 to 1999 with an interregnum from 1979 to 1983

Although unable to regain power since being defeated in 2015, Atiku expressed optimism that the PDP will "bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government"

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has praised the party for taking “a leading role in the deconstruction of military rule in Nigeria”.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media office on Friday, September 1, challenged the opposition party to “once again, rise to the occasion in cancelling the structural deficiencies” that Nigerians have ‘endured’ since the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power in 2015.

Atiku: PDP will give Nigerians responsive govt

The former vice-president vowed that his party “will bounce back” politically.

He said as quoted by The Punch and The Cable:

“Of course, the PDP took a leading role in the deconstruction of military rule in Nigeria, and the peculiarities of our contemporary experiences both within Nigeria and other countries in Africa demand that the PDP should once again, rise to the occasion in cancelling the economic hardship and other structural deficiencies that directly bear negatively on our people in the past nearly eight and half years.”

Abubakar added:

“I have every confidence that the PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.”

Legit.ng reports that Atiku's democratic assurance comes amid the recent coups in Niger Republic and Gabon, which have stunned the world.

