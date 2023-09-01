The crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took a new dimension on Tuesday, August 29, as some leaders of the party sanctioned Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, who ran unsuccessfully for President, was suspended for six months over alleged anti-party activities; although his group convened a “NEC meeting” in Abuja and expelled the lead figures of the Lagos group

Speaking to Legit.ng, Razaq Aderibigbe, an NNPP stalwart and former Lagos House of Assembly candidate, said "unresolved conflict of interests" is responsible for the crisis

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Lagos state House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Friday, September 1, expressed displeasure with the crisis rocking the party.

Over the last few months, the NNPP has been facing a lingering conflict, with accusations and counter-accusations by party chieftains.

The Board of Trustees on Tuesday, August 29, said they have ‘suspended’ Kwankwaso from the NNPP. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

NNPP crisis: 'Court ruling may be required'

In a chat with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe noted that the NNPP’s review of the general outcome of the 2023 elections led to the current conflict. He, however, expressed optimism that the internal conflict would soon be resolved.

Aderibigbe told Legit.ng:

"The Constitution is meant to be in the middle of all the affairs at the moment which would set things right accordingly, but the unresolved conflict of interests is responsible for the varying pronouncement at various corners amongst our leaders.

"Anywhere I found myself, I profess and stand by the rule of law and constitution but nevertheless, a landlord will never be too bad for the tenant to evict him, the tenant will rather excuse the excesses by leaving.

"Interestingly, all those involved are my respectable leaders, but my fear is that the court ruling may be required for the interpretation of position and direction to go for the party."

NNPP's BoTs suspend Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the NNPP on Tuesday, August 29, reportedly announced a six-month suspension of Kwankwaso as the national leader of the party.

According to the party's BoT, Kwankwaso was suspended due to anti-party activities.

