A video captured the moment Jürgen Klopp announced the new coach as he bid farewell to the fans for the last time

In the video, Klopp chanted the name of Arne Slot in a song-like form, demonstrating his belief in the capabilities of the man who would take on the responsibility of leading the team

The crowd was ecstatic as the former Liverpool coach revealed the thrilling surprise as the name was announced

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A video showed the moment Jürgen Klopp announced the new coach while saying goodbye to the fans for the last time.

In the video, Klopp sang the name of Arne Slot, showing his confidence in the new coach's ability to lead the team.

Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpoorl's next manager in front of fans. Photo credit: James Baylis

Source: Getty Images

The fans were overjoyed and excited as the former Liverpool coach revealed this exciting surprise, as shown by @liverpoolfc.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bumblebee said:

“Why my tears are full in my eyes? Even though im an Arsenal fan we are going to miss you Klopp.”

Trent Alexander Arnold:

“Why is the search who is Arne slot.”

Musadraza788:

“Why the search Arne slot farewell even though he hasn't even joined yet.”

Eoghanl:

“Arne slot best manager in the world.”

Barbie Roz:

“Arne Slot is going to be benching Nunez.”

Jakovlandeka:

“Arne Slot La La La La La La La.”

Kwazi Øvw Zikode:

“Liverpool about to announce Arne Slot for sure now.”

Sartaj Singh:

“U know how good of a guy Jürgen is bc I know no other manager would sing a song of their replacing manager.”

Ashley:

“Wow, this beat is fire.”

Mustaphe shiine:

“He build a relationship betwen fans and new Coach!!! What a man.”

Liverpool manager Klopp speaks about taking break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he does not need to take a break from football following Liverpool's recent form and the death of his mother, Sky Sports.

The Reds manager lost his aged mum recently and have not been able to attend the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions in Germany.

On the other hand, the current English champions have not been able to rediscover their form as they have lost three games on the bounce.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Manchester United saw off the challenge of eternal rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday, March 17, to progress to the semifinal of the English FA Cup.

Source: Legit.ng