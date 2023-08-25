BREAKING: Jubilation as President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Friday evening, August 25.
Earlier, Dekalu-Thomas served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO. Following the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer MD/CEO of NELMCO Adebayo Fagbemi, which ended on May 8, 2023.
