Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Jubilation as President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment
Politics

BREAKING: Jubilation as President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed, not misinformed - Digital Citizenship & Online Etiquette Workshop - FREE Watch on Facebook Live or Zoom Aug 31, 12pm - REGISTER

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Friday evening, August 25.

Earlier, Dekalu-Thomas served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO. Following the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer MD/CEO of NELMCO Adebayo Fagbemi, which ended on May 8, 2023.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel